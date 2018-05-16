AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $139.79 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $140.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

