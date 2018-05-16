AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (SPLG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1,372.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,044,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,882,000. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,306,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,156,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

