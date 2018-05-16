AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2,273.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF opened at $54.20 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $54.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1878 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st.

