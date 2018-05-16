AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.13 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1,060.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,784 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,681,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,405,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Tradition Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF opened at $34.74 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

