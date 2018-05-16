Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.64.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,571.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,406.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 591.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,877 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $5,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,554,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 714,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $2,907,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

