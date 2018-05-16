Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Holdings Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,456 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,481,000 after buying an additional 550,779 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,738,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 662,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 498,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $342.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 36,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $1,713,114.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $640,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,579 shares of company stock worth $4,949,603 over the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.

