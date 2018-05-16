Adp, Llc (ADP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adp, Llc (NASDAQ:ADP) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ADP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. ADP posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADP will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ADP.

ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. ADP had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ADP from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ADP from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ADP from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.07. 37,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,556. ADP has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from ADP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ADP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.11%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $7,848,958.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,088,234.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADP during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADP during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADP during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADP during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADP during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

