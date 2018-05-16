Adient (ADNT) Receives $67.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adient to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on shares of Adient and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,257.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 449.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 20.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adient traded down $0.12, reaching $55.99, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 17,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.40. Adient has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Adient had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Adient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

