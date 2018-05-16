Adherex Technologies Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share (FENC)

Adherex Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FENC. ValuEngine raised shares of Adherex Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adherex Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Adherex Technologies opened at $11.35 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Adherex Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $214.05 million, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of -0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adherex Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 867,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,820 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adherex Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,486,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Adherex Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc sold 914,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $9,705,444.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Adherex Technologies

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

