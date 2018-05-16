Adherex Technologies (FENC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Adherex Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of -0.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FENC shares. ValuEngine raised Adherex Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Adherex Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Adherex Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc sold 914,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $9,705,444.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Adherex Technologies Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

