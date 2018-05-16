ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Posts Earnings Results

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group traded up $0.03, hitting $1.32, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,115. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company's Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals.

