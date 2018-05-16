Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $56.00 price objective on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Addus HomeCare opened at $52.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $616.77 million, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.40.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $32,458.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Zoccoli sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $26,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,151 shares of company stock worth $230,678. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $552,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 218,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 345.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

