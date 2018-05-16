Acxiom (ACXM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.36 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Acxiom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Acxiom from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acxiom in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Acxiom from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acxiom from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Get Acxiom alerts:

Acxiom traded up $0.18, reaching $27.56, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 835,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,883. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acxiom has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Acxiom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acxiom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.