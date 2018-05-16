Actuant (ATU) Receives $23.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Actuant opened at $24.25 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Actuant has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Actuant had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Actuant will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Actuant by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Actuant during the first quarter worth about $247,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

