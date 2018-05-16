Acorda Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 505 put options on the company. This is an increase of 654% compared to the average volume of 67 put options.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics opened at $24.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACOR. BidaskClub cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In related news, Director Ian F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $347,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

