Ace (ACE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Ace has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ace has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $470,031.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ace alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004053 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000851 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00741414 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00055773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00148632 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089094 BTC.

Ace Profile

Ace’s launch date was November 7th, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,226,325 tokens. The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ace’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace . Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ace Token Trading

Ace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.