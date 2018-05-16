Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,718 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the April 13th total of 4,843,303 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Accuray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.75. Accuray has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $4.80.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.91%. equities analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 8,675 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $40,338.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,401.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock worth $66,295 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Accuray by 82.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,095 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 65.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 582,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Accuray by 41.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 553,814 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,396,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

