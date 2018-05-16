Access National (ANCX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Access National alerts:

Shares of Access National opened at $27.41 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $563.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.88. Access National has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 million. Access National had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 7.79%. research analysts forecast that Access National will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANCX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Access National by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Access National by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Access National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Access National by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 436,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Access National by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Access National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.