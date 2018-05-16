Accenture (ACN) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture opened at $154.07 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $153.42 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

In related news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 36,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total value of $5,558,186.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,896,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $246,974.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,078,717.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,630. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

