Accenture (ACN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Accenture earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.2379131202996 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.08. 1,715,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,948. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $154.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $246,974.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,078,717.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,735,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

