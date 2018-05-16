Accelerize New Media (ACLZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accelerize New Media (OTCBB:ACLZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

OTCBB ACLZ opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Accelerize New Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.90.

About Accelerize New Media

Accelerize Inc provides software solutions for businesses to enhance their digital advertising spend in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates CAKE, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise platform, which offers online tracking and analytics solutions for advertisers and online marketers.

