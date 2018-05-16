Abiomed (ABMD) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $383.32

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $383.32 and last traded at $377.41, with a volume of 242102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $372.68.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $332.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abiomed from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 157.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.36, for a total transaction of $5,407,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 21,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.50, for a total value of $7,519,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,030,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,180 shares of company stock worth $26,949,944 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $228,454,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 963,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,573,000 after purchasing an additional 479,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,158,000 after purchasing an additional 297,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,075,946,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,293,000 after acquiring an additional 163,271 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump.

