Abiomed (ABMD) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $387.21

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) reached a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $387.21 and last traded at $384.78, with a volume of 13440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $381.53.

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 21,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.50, for a total transaction of $7,519,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,030,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Bolt sold 22,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.03, for a total transaction of $7,931,603.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,064.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,180 shares of company stock worth $26,949,944. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $161,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $206,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump.

