Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $35.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics opened at $20.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $988.68 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 939.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,040,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 878,969 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after acquiring an additional 245,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,329,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

