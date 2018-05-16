Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 38,645 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $64,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 33,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,149 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 40,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $2,429,044.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,943,348 shares in the company, valued at $421,252,923.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,401 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $3,362,063.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,042. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories opened at $60.54 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $60.41 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

