ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 32 target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra set a CHF 27 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS set a CHF 21.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 25.95.
Shares of VTX ABBN opened at CHF 23.09 on Monday. ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.
ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.
