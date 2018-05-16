A. Schulman (SHLM) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $43.90

A. Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.90 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 11002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLM shares. BidaskClub raised A. Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised A. Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered A. Schulman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Gabelli lowered A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.37.

A. Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.47). A. Schulman had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.57 million. equities analysts predict that A. Schulman will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. A. Schulman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in A. Schulman by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in A. Schulman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. Schulman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in A. Schulman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in A. Schulman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.

