9,133 Shares in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972,070 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,109.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,147,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $273,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,799,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,741,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Cisco Systems opened at $45.48 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $221.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

