888 (888) Reaches New 12-Month High at $323.20

888 Holdings (LON:888)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 323.20 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.23), with a volume of 4517281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.40 ($3.67).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.34) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of 888 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.50) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from 888’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

