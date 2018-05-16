$88.46 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent (EXPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce sales of $88.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.22 million and the highest is $88.70 million. Exponent reported sales of $84.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $355.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.80 million to $356.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $378.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $385.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $96.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Exponent to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of Exponent opened at $92.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Exponent has a 52-week low of $90.65 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 29,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $2,570,141.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Pye sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $322,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $3,290,625. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,178 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 973,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 118,350 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 9.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 286,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

