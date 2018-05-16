8,510 Shares in Nuveen California Quality (NAC) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 250,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality by 66.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen California Quality alerts:

Nuveen California Quality opened at $13.27 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Nuveen California Quality has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

Nuveen California Quality Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.