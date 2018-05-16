$742.93 Million in Sales Expected for MDC Holdings (MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MDC Holdings (NYSE:MDC) will announce $742.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $722.50 million. MDC posted sales of $668.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MDC will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MDC.

Get MDC alerts:

MDC (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. MDC had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $607.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS upgraded shares of MDC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of MDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 204,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $6,533,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $287,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,963 shares of company stock worth $7,182,020 over the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MDC by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,547,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,731,000 after purchasing an additional 983,355 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. bought a new stake in MDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,531,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in MDC by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,482,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,296 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MDC by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 73,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MDC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.24. 951,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,629. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDC has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. MDC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

About MDC

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDC (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.