$610.40 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne (HP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) will post sales of $610.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $632.60 million and the lowest is $585.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $498.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

In other news, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $264,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $716,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,346,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,438,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period.

Helmerich & Payne opened at $71.46 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.32. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.47%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

