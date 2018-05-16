$59.10 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. (AMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post sales of $59.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.50 million and the lowest is $56.80 million. Amarin posted sales of $45.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $237.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.70 million to $247.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $396.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $457.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRN. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Amarin traded down $0.03, hitting $3.18, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,098,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 26,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $78,131.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amarin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Amarin by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 80,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amarin by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

