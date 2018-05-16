5,475 Shares in CVS Health (CVS) Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 330.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health opened at $65.84 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

In related news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

