5,006 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Purchased by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,762,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,880,000 after buying an additional 2,120,449 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 992,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,363,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.