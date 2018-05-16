$5.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce $5.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.60 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $4.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $17.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $62.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other news, insider George K. Ng acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $895,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,906,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,461.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 125.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,434,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 19,948.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 498,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,804.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 418,848 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 946.5% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 417,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 377,182 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,655. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

