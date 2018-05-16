4,810 Shares in Welltower (WELL) Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Whitelaw acquired 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,821.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,243.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $32,178.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $182,116. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WELL opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Welltower had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Welltower from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.