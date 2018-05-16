4,621 Shares in Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas (IYM) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas (BMV:IYM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 629,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,336,000 after buying an additional 174,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after buying an additional 341,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 192,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas alerts:

Shares of Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas opened at $100.91 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas has a 12-month low of $1,613.95 and a 12-month high of $1,980.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas (BMV:IYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.