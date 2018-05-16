4,440 Shares in EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in EQT Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EQT Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT Midstream Partners opened at $53.62 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. EQT Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 65.11% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This is an increase from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. EQT Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of EQT Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

