$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Cenovus Energy (CVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to post sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15 billion. Cenovus Energy posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year sales of $15.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $16.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $17.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.35). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. UBS started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ConocoPhillips bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,899,040,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 39,575,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,416 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,082,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,303 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,658,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,803,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,919,000 after purchasing an additional 117,030 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy traded up $0.02, hitting $10.88, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 318,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,254. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

