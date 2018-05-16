3M (MMM) is Hyman Charles D’s 9th Largest Position

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 173,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 50,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 20,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

3M opened at $202.41 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . 3M has a 52-week low of $201.64 and a 52-week high of $205.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50. 3M had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Jefferies Group downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $227.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.84.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

