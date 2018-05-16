36,650 Shares in Globant (GLOB) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Globant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Globant by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Globant by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $19,372,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. Globant has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Globant had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

