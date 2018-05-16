35,994 Shares in Centene Co. (CNC) Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Centene by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total transaction of $946,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,550 shares of company stock valued at $28,712,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

NYSE:CNC opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $112.82 and a 12 month high of $114.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

