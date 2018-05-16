$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post $32.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $33.70 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares reported sales of $31.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year sales of $137.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $137.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.30 million to $154.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $36.87. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,481. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $471.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

