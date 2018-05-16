3,027,488 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Purchased by Summer Road LLC

Summer Road LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,027,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,709,000. Ocular Therapeutix comprises approximately 67.8% of Summer Road LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summer Road LLC owned 8.12% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,994,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,418.79% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

