3.8% Stake of The Joint (JYNT) Owned by Glenhill Advisors LLC

Glenhill Advisors LLC stated that they own a 3.8% stake in The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the SEC on Wednesday, May 16th. The investor owns 521,100 shares of the stock worth approximately $3,741,498. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Glenhill Advisors, LLC, Glenn J Krevlin, Glenhill Capital Advisors, LLC, Glenhill Capital Management, LLC and Glenhill Capital Overseas Master Fund, LP. The disclosure is available through the SEC website at this hyperlink.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 612,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 92,631 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 3,839.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Joint in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 113,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,717. The Joint has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.97.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The Joint had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 53.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. equities analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 352 franchised clinics and 47 company-owned or managed clinics.

