2U (TWOU) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $98.58

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.58 and last traded at $92.43, with a volume of 28895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on 2U from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on 2U to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of -0.08.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $92.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 193,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $16,009,959.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,735 shares in the company, valued at $32,238,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $836,087.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,537 shares of company stock worth $21,699,132. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

