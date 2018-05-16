$285.58 Million in Sales Expected for Fitbit (FIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) will announce $285.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.00 million. Fitbit posted sales of $353.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $570.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.03 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.

FIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,442 shares in the company, valued at $56,866.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 545,000 shares of company stock worth $2,699,750. Company insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIT. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fitbit by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fitbit by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fitbit by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fitbit by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fitbit by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit opened at $5.26 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.89. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $5.23.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

