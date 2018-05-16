$282.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) to announce sales of $282.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.30 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $263.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share.

LL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators traded down $0.82, reaching $20.24, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,412,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Leucadia National Corp bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply