$282.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) to announce sales of $282.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.30 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $263.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share.

LL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators traded down $0.82, reaching $20.24, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,412,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Leucadia National Corp bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

